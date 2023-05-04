Thursday, May 4, 2023

Iijima tags Koroibete ‘world class player’

Saitama Wild Knights general manager Hitoshi Iijima has tagged Fiji-born Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete a world class player.

The Wild Knights is a champion Japan League One team and Iijima said if some of the best players in the world became available after the World Cup, the Wild Knights could hardly ignore them.

Iijima indicated the club is happy with their current high-profile imports including South Africa’s Lood de Jager and Damian de Allende, and Australia’s Koroibete.

“England, Australia and New Zealand all have great players and we are going to look everywhere to make our team better,” he said, Rugbypass reports.

“But we have de Jager, de Allende and Koroibete. All of them are very attractive and world-class top players and because they are loyal to us we respect them so much.”

Koroibete was recently recognised as Australia’s top international player for 2022 after his powerful performances in Tests for the Wallabies while on leave from the Wild Knights.

The former NRL star is allowed to play in Japan and for Australia under Rugby Australia’s exemptions for a small number of elite stars.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
