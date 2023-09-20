Wednesday, September 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Impossible is nothing: Radradra

Sublime Flying Fijian utility back Semi Radradra says nothing out of reach following the 22-15 defeat of Australia in their crucial Rugby World Cup encounter on Monday.

The former NRL star feels there’s no reason why Fiji can’t win the Rugby World Cup, while the side produced a disciplined and dominant forward display to end Wallabies’ 69 years of dominance over the Pacific Islanders at Saint-Etienne.

Radradra and the team had to regroup after their heartbreak against the Welsh last week.

“It was really painful last week so we had to flush it through quickly,” the 31-year-old said, AAP reports.

“Yes, that’s the main goal – to win the World Cup – nothing is impossible.”

“After this big win, we have to refocus and see what happens next week.”

“We know we still have a lot in us so we want to prove that we have the fight for a quarter-final position.

“The win is very special, it hasn’t been done in 69 years so it’s big for us as a team and for me personally to win this kind of game.”

Radradra was firm that his team had the talent and the belief to win the tournament which would be an incredible achievement for Fiji who last made the quarter-finals in 2007.

Fiji will play Gerrogia at 3.45am on 1 October at Stade de Bordeaux.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’Re...

Two Fijian players have been named in the Wallaroos' confirmed 30 p...
Entertainment

Rihanna reveals son Riot Rose’s fac...

The "Umbrella" singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are introducing their ...
Rugby

We improved on traditional areas: R...

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says his side's win over the Wa...
News

UN Secretary-General lauds Fiji`s c...

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’...

Rugby
Two Fijian...

Rihanna reveals son Riot Rose’s ...

Entertainment
The "Umbre...

We improved on traditional areas...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

UN Secretary-General lauds Fiji`...

News
The United...

Education is our cornerstone: Ga...

News
Acting Pri...

Voss to appear in court next mon...

News
The matter...

Popular News

Botitu itching for a spot agains...

Rugby
Utility ba...

SBW visits team Fiji as stars ce...

RWC 2023
Former All...

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
New Zealan...

Govt considers Opposition stand,...

News
The Herita...

Naivakananumi relishes first goa...

2023 Battle of Giants
Defender S...

Infant is latest drowning victim...

News
A 1-year-o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijians in Wallaroos for O’Reilly Cup