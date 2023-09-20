Impossible is nothing: Radradra

Sublime Flying Fijian utility back Semi Radradra says nothing out of reach following the 22-15 defeat of Australia in their crucial Rugby World Cup encounter on Monday.

The former NRL star feels there’s no reason why Fiji can’t win the Rugby World Cup, while the side produced a disciplined and dominant forward display to end Wallabies’ 69 years of dominance over the Pacific Islanders at Saint-Etienne.

Radradra and the team had to regroup after their heartbreak against the Welsh last week.

“It was really painful last week so we had to flush it through quickly,” the 31-year-old said, AAP reports.

“Yes, that’s the main goal – to win the World Cup – nothing is impossible.”

“After this big win, we have to refocus and see what happens next week.”

“We know we still have a lot in us so we want to prove that we have the fight for a quarter-final position.

“The win is very special, it hasn’t been done in 69 years so it’s big for us as a team and for me personally to win this kind of game.”

Radradra was firm that his team had the talent and the belief to win the tournament which would be an incredible achievement for Fiji who last made the quarter-finals in 2007.

Fiji will play Gerrogia at 3.45am on 1 October at Stade de Bordeaux.