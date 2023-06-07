Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Impressive Fijian trio depart CA Brive

Three Fijian players, former Fiji 7s forward Setareki Bituniyata, Fijian back-row Mesulame Kunavula and Flying Fijians fullback Setareki Tuicuvu have departed CA Brive in the French Top 14 competition.

CA Brive confirmed the departure of the three players from the club following the end of their contract this season.

Since his arrival from Massy (2019), ​​four seasons ago, Bituniyata has gradually been able to make his mark before making people talk about his qualities of power and percussion in the back lines.

He contributed to many important successes in the 48 games played in the Briviste jersey.

Arriving during the season as a reinforcement at the third-line position, Kunavula was able to fulfill his role by integrating very quickly within the Brive collective.

In three seasons and 64 games in the Brive jumper, Tuicuvu has shown the full extent of his talent in different positions.

His versatility, his explosiveness, and his confusing support make him one of the most used players on the three-quarter line in recent seasons.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Govt will borrow to fund priority areas