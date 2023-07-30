Sunday, July 30, 2023
In-form Dogalau salvages draw for Ba

Lanky marksman Etonia Dogalau netted a second half double to salvage an important 2-2 draw for Ba against Nadi in Round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

Nadi had only themselves to blame for dropping two crucial match points after leading 2-0 at the break.

Defender Ame Votoniu put the Jetsetters up early in the match and William Valentine doubled their lead midway in the first half.

The result sees Nadi remain in fifth spot with 22 points while Ba climbs a spot up in the ranking to seventh place with 14 points.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
