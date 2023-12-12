India assists in building of Special Hospital

India will work with the Fijian Government to help construct a 100- bed Speciality Hospital, in Nasinu.

Yesterday the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad met with a delegation from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, where Fiji and India are looking to deepen their diplomatic relations further, especially in the health sector.

Prof Prasad met with Paramita Tripathi, the Joint Secretary (Oceania), and the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Shri P.S. Karthigeyan, the delegation consisted of health specialists, finance and infrastructure experts.

The renowned hospital will not only cater for locals, but also will also be a health hub for Pacific Islanders as well as patients from Australia and New Zealand.

Tripathi reaffirmed India’s commitment with Fiji in development partnerships through health sector development, student exchange programs and capacity building.

Prof Prasad has however assured the delegation that Fiji will work towards strengthening the diplomatic relationship between the two countries to be meaningful and much more engaging.