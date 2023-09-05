Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Induction workshop for MPs

The Fiji Parliament today launched a crucial 3 day induction training for the elected Members of Parliament, aiming to equip them for the significant roles they’ll play in shaping the nation’s future.

The Speaker of the Fiji Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, opened the session with remarks emphasizing the significance of this current term.

“This is an exciting period for our democracy, with the Parliament being more diverse than ever, we have a unique opportunity to enrich our democratic culture.” said Lalabalavu.

Lalabalavu stressed the vital responsibilities placed on the shoulders of the elected Parliamentarians.

“Each of you is instrumental in driving Fiji’s development efforts and crafting our national policies,” he reminded the MPs.

“You represent the people, and you must ensure that executive actions align with the country’s needs.”

Over the next three days, the workshop will provide MPs with a deeper understanding of critical issues related to their parliamentary roles.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
