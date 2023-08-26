Saturday, August 26, 2023
ISRO team in Fiji for Aditya-L1 mission

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Shri P.S. Karthigeyan has revealed that an eight member team from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in Fiji for India’s next mission ‘Aditya-L1’ which will be launched on 2 September.

P.S. Karthigeyan said the team which consists of two scientists and six technicians and engineers will build a Telemetry Command Centre (TTC) to conduct research studies and experiments for the ‘Aditya-L1’ mission dedicated to the study of the Sun.

“We have a special group of people from India, and incidentally they are some of the finest scientists and technologists from the Indian Space Research Organisation,” P.S. Karthigeyan told FijiLive.

“But one of the immediate missions that is being planned is ‘Aditya L1’ and this group of gentlemen actually came in connection with that project.”

“Space-based laboratory to study about the Sun and for that outside India, depending on the transitory of the flight there are some places that have been identified to put up the temporary telemetry command centre and one of that is in Fiji.”

He said the team arrived in the country earlier this week and will be conducting their research and experiments for the next few weeks.

“These are the team that has come from ISRO specifically but we work together with the Government here and this is done under the operation of the Government of Fiji.”

“They will be here for a few weeks to conduct research and also to form the command centre. We do it on land and also the high sea depending on the transitory that is being covered and previously it was a combination of both land and shipment.”

After the successful landing of Indian Spacecraft ‘Chandrayaan3’ on Wednesday night, the Aditya-L1 mission will be launched by Isro PSLV rocket from  Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota in India.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
