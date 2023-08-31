It takes a strong woman to be a leader: Panapasa

A one-day training hosted by the Fiji Police Women’s Advisory Network in collaboration with the New Zealand Police was held at the Fiji Police Academy yesterday.

43 senior officers from across the five policing divisions had the opportunity to hear from three keynote speakers who inspired them with presentations on leadership, workforce planning, and spiritual development.

Speaking at the Workshop, Acting Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service, Salote Panapasa said:“It takes a strong woman to become a leader, so I wish to congratulate you all in holding leadership roles in your field of work and I urge you all to continue the momentum”, she said.

The Acting Commissioner encouraged officers to be the first to lead themselves and align personal and organizational goals, and grab opportunities to further enhance their career in the organization and become good mentors.

The Presenters for the workshop were Ms. Jasmine Woollatt NZ Police Senior Advisor, Senior CMFI Church Pastor Josefa Naka and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Selina Kuruleca.