Jailed ex MPs appeal conviction

Jailed former SODELPA MPs, Niko Nawaikula, Salote Radrodro and Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua are appealing against their conviction.

The matter was called before Judge Justice Chandana Prematilaka at the Court of Appeal in Veiuto, today.

Radrodro was convicted of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage and sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ jail for corruption in September 2022.

Ratu Suliano was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment last year where 10 months was suspended for 5 years.

He was convicted of a count each of Giving False Information to a Public Servant and Obtaining Financial Advantage.

Nawaikula was convicted of a count each of Giving False Information to a Public Servant and Obtaining Financial Advantage and jailed for two years in May last year.

Both Ratu Suliano and Radrodro are still serving the remainder of their sentences, while Nawaikula is out on early release under the Yellow Ribbon Program.

The Court has given the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) till January 15, 2024 to file their submission.

Suva lawyer, Jagath Karunaratne who is representing the three has also filed a Notice of Abandonment for Adi Litia Qionibaravi, in the Court of Appeal Registry, after the matter was transferred to the High Court from the Lower Court.

This notice of abandonment comes after, last year, FICAC indicated that they will not be prosecuting Adi Litia on the charges of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

FICAC had filed a nolle prosequi, that Adi Litia is not fit to stand trial due to her medical condition.

FICAC senior lawyer Darren Hickes confirmed that they had received the notice this morning.

The court will deliver the ruling on 15 January on the Notice of Abandonment.