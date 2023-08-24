Jenkins replaces Turuva on wings

Young centre Tom Jenkins has replaced Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva in Penrith Panther’s clash against the Parramatta Eels in Round 26 on match day.

Panthers in a media release confirmed that Dylan Edwards and Turuva have come out of the side on Wednesday and will be rested.

Jesse McLean comes in at fullback for his NRL debut in place of Edwards while Jenkins keeps his place on the wing.

Brian To’o is back after being rested but hooker Mitch Kenny and forward Scott Sorensen remain sidelined so Jack Cogger holds the No.9 jersey and Zac Hosking lines up again in the back row.

The Panthers vs Eels match will kick off at 7.50pm at BlueBet Stadium.

The teams:

Panthers : Dylan Edwards, Thomas Jenkins, Tyrone Peachey, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Moses Leota, Jack Cogger, James Fisher-Harris, Zac Hosking, Liam Marti.

Subs: Isaah Yeo, Soni Luke, Lindsay Smith, Spencer Leniu, Luke Garner, Jaeman Salmon, Luke Sommerton, Jesse McLean, Matt Eisenhuth.

Eels: Clinton Gutherson, Maika Sivo, Viliami Penisini, Bailey Simonsson, Sean Russell, Daejarn Asi, Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Joey Lussick, Junior Paulo, Ryan Matterson, Bryce Cartwright.

Subs: J’maine Hopgood, Luca Moretti, Shaun Lane, Wiremu Greig, Joe Ofahengaue, Makahesi Makatoa, Brendan Hands, Waqa Blake, Ky Rodwell, Ofahiki Ogden.