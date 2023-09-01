Friday, September 1, 2023
Jones confident Kerevi to start against Georgia

Photo Courtesy: AP

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is confident that Fiji-born barnstorming centre Samu Kerevi will recover well ahead of their 2023 Rugby World Cup opening match against Georgia on 11 September in France.

Jones said the star centre is likely to be fit for Australia’s match, missing out on the past few matches after injuring his hand in the second Bledisloe Test in Dunedin.

“Kerevi should be right for the first game,” Jones said, Sydney Morning Herald reports.

“He did a full session yesterday [Saturday], so we expect him to be right.”

Jones is not expecting there to be any late changes to Australia’s 33-man World Cup squad, which needs to be submitted on Monday.

“We’ve been going through a tough training period as the boys know, so everyone’s right on the edge at the moment. We’ll have one more week of hard training in Saint-Etienne and then we’ll ease off a bit for the Georgia game.”

Apart from Kerevi, star Fijian flyer Marika Koroibete is also likely to start on the wings after resting in Australia’s 41-17 loss to France at Stade de in their final warm-up match last week.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
