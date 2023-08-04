Juice seller arrested with illicit substances

A juice seller near the bean cart area within the Suva market complex was arrested and taken into custody yesterday following positive findings of alleged illicit substances.

Divisional Police Commander Central Superintendent of Police (SP) Farasiko Matawalu said officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Police K9 were deployed around the said area following reports received of the sale of white and green drugs.

He said collaborating with stakeholders for the safety and security of the capital city is a key priority and Police are working closely with the chief executive of Suva City Council, Azam Khan following concerns raised of illegal activities conducted by vendors within the Suva market area.

SP Matawalu said tough measures will be taken on those involved, and commended the support of the SCC CEO who confirmed that the licenses of anyone involved in illegal activities within the market, bus terminal and carrier stand areas in Suva will be revoked.

The Divisional Police Commander Central said they are working hard on strengthening crime prevention efforts in the capital city with key stakeholders in both the private and public sector, for the safety of the general public.