Junior Bula Boys end tour on high note

The Junior Bula Boys ended their tour of Gold Coast on a high note, winning all three build-up matches.

The Robert Mimms coached side defeated the Gold Coast Knights 4-1 in their opening match before thrashing the Queensland Fiji Selection 6-0 on Sunday.

The side rounded off its campaign with a 2-1 victory against the Brisbane Strikers on Monday.

Fiji broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through lanky Tavua striker Penisoni Tirau, who won the Gold medal for Xavier College in the Boys triple jump at the 2023 Coca-Cola games last Friday.

England-based Peter Ravai doubled the lead for the Fijians in the 40th minute with a beautiful header.

On the stroke of half time, Mimms replaced promising Navua star Dunn with young Ba marksman Nabil Begg to strengthen their attacking force.

In the 65th minute, Junior Dekedeke and Lachlan Lal replaced Eneriko Matau and Clarence Hussein.

The Brisbane Strikers pulled one back in the 88th minute.

The team returns home on Wednesday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
