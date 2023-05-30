Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Junior Bula Boys to return on Thursday

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, ARGENTINA - MAY 26:Fiji players pose for the team photo prior to FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Group B match between Ecuador vs Fiji at Estadio Santiago del Estero on May 26, 2023 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will return home on Thursday after a dismal outing in the FIFA Under 20 World Cup which is currently underway in Argentina.

Manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that overseas-based players like goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib, defender Peter Ravai, midfielder Arshad Khan, striker Apisai Rabuka, co-captain Abdullah Aiyas and Joshua Laqeretabua have already returned to their respective countries.

Reddy said the team currently has 15 players and four officials, who have departed to Dubai from where they will transit to Singapore and reach Sydney on Wednesday night before arriving in Fiji on Thursday midday.

Fiji suffered an opening 4-0 loss to Slovakia before going down 3-0 to the United States of America and finishing off their group stage match with a huge 9-0 defeat to Ecuador on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
