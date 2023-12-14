Thursday, December 14, 2023
Justice Lewis sworn in as Supreme Court Judge

Supreme Court Judge, Justice David Lewis was sworn in by His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House this morning.

With an extensive wealth of experience in the law fraternity, prior to his appointment, Justice Lewis served as the Judicial and Constitutional Parliamentary Government Consultant, Financial and Corporate Services Governance Consultant, Facilitator and Educator in the Roles, Duties and Obligations of Company Directors in Australia, the Pacific Mediator and Dispute Resolution Consultant and Adjunct Professor of Law at the Southern Cross University.

Justice Lewis’ arrears of practice include Equity and Commercial Law, Resources and Environmental Law, Indigenous and Pacific Islander Law, Criminal Law, Constitutional Law, Common Law and Administrative Law.

He was awarded the Grant of Personal Coat-of- Arms, Crest, Badge and Personal Standard for services to Law, Justice and the continuing development of the Jurisprudence in the Pacific Islands from Her late Majesty Queen Elisabeth II.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
