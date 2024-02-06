Juvenile charged with rape and sexual assault

A 15-year-old boy was among 18 people charged for serious sexual offences last month.

The boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl.

The 18 were charged with a total of 36 counts of sexual offences.

The counts for sexual offences were rape (25), attempted rape (1), abduction with intent to commit rape (1), indecent assault (3), defilement (1) and sexual assault (5).

There were 13 victims of whom 10 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were five incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 30-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 13-year-old sister-in-law.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 44-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his de facto partner’s 18-year-old daughter, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim could not be located or contacted.

There was one incident where a 38-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 39-year-old woman.

The first and second accused person were charged with one count each of rape of their cousin while the third accused person who is the nephew of the victim was charged with three counts of rape.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape, abduction with intent to commit rape and

defilement of a 14-year-old girl. The accused person was known to the victim’s family.

There was one incident where four men were charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

A19-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old while in another incident, a 48-year-old was charged with the rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Three cases was withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) was filed after the victims could not be located or contacted and insufficient evidence.