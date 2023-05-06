Saturday, May 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Juveniles charged with burglary and theft

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions charged three juveniles for aggravated burglary and theft last month.

There was one incident where two 15-year-old boys were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of $12,138 worth of assorted items from a school.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy with a 27-year-old man was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of $1,009 worth of assorted items from a 33-year-old man’s home.

The accused persons were also charged with serious assault for resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old Police officer was also charged for a serious offence in April.

The officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 36-year-old de facto partner.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Love Again gets mixed first reviews...

The first reviews are in for Outlander star Sam Heughan and Priyank...
Entertainment

50 Cent joins race to buy BET

50 Cent has reportedly joined the race to buy BET and is looking to...
Rugby

Hurricanes blown away in Suva

Two crucial penalties by replacement fly-half Kemu Valetini saw the...
News

Driver flees scene after head-on co...

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Love Again gets mixed first revi...

Entertainment
The first ...

50 Cent joins race to buy BET

Entertainment
50 Cent ha...

Hurricanes blown away in Suva

Rugby
Two crucia...

Driver flees scene after head-on...

News
Police are...

Man dies in hit and run Nadi acc...

News
A 54-year-...

I am still here, I am okay, says...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Inconsistency is new norm for Go...

News
Former Att...

140 booked in last 24 hours for ...

News
140 driver...

Rabuka urges youths to believe i...

News
Prime Mini...

Youngster excited to play in Wor...

Football
19-year-ol...

Silktails terminate fullback Nat...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Fuli names two debutants for Tou...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Love Again gets mixed first reviews