Juveniles charged with burglary and theft

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions charged three juveniles for aggravated burglary and theft last month.

There was one incident where two 15-year-old boys were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of $12,138 worth of assorted items from a school.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy with a 27-year-old man was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of $1,009 worth of assorted items from a 33-year-old man’s home.

The accused persons were also charged with serious assault for resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old Police officer was also charged for a serious offence in April.

The officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 36-year-old de facto partner.