Kamikamica misses out

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica will miss out this weekend’s National Rugby League round 17 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles having failed to recover from a leg injury.

The burly frontrower copped a calf strain injury during last weeks 28-6 win over the West Tigers.

Fellow centre Marion Seve has also found himself excluded for upto six weeks with a fractured jaw.

Meanwhile Storm talisman Ryan Papenhuyzen is expected to return next month.

Melbourne hosts the Sea Eagles on Saturday at 7.30pm.