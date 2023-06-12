Monday, June 12, 2023
601 ad
Kamikamica scores opener in Storms big win

Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica extends his contract with Melbourne Storm. Photo Courtesy: Melbourne Storm

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica scored the opening try for the Melbourne Storm in their big 54-10 win over the Cronulla Sharks in Round 15 of NRL on Sunday.

Kamikamica opened the scoring just three minutes into the contest barging under the post and Nick Meaney converted for an early 6-nil lead.

The Sharks regrouped and scored their first try from Teig Wilton and Nicholas Hynes converted to hold the result at 6-6.

The Storm gave a harsh response with tries to Will Warbrick, Harry Grant and Xavier Coates bagging a brace while Meaneys slotted all four conversions for an impressive 34-6 lead at the break.

Errors by the Sharks allowed the Storm’s to capitalise on the opportunities and touch down thrice through Josh King, Reimis Smith and Jahrome Hughes while Meaney slotted the conversion.

The Sharks scored a consolation try through Ronaldo Mulitalo before both sides were reduced to 12 players in the dead end of the match.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
