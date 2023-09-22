Kerevi to control nerves, alleviate pressure

After an embarrassing 22-15 loss to Fiji, barnstorming Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is looking to control nerves and alleviate pressure against Wales in their third Group C match of the Rugby World Cup on Monday.

The Fiji-born star understands the importance of the game as the Wallabies are eager to bounce back to winning ways and hope for a spot in the quarter-finals.

“I don’t think we’re talking about four years ago. This is a whole new group, new World Cup even though it’s similar sides of the pool. The pressure is just from this week and the pressures from outside, we know we just have to put aside,” he told Rugby Australia.

“We have to focus on our preparation and how we deal with it in our own team in the circle.”

“We’ve been practicing at training because it doesn’t just come from in games, it has to come from training and the way we connect with each other, get through our plays and how it looks on the field. The more we can connect and put ourselves under pressure, the more we’ll deal with it in the game.”

Kerevi insisted there is no bad blood as he prepares to play Wales again in a World Cup with plenty on the line.

He was brutal about his own form, conceding last week’s defeat against Fiji was well below his lofty standards.

“I personally didn’t think I did that well,” he said.

“I thought their backline outplayed us and full credit to them. They played outstanding and our discipline wasn’t great in that game but we unpacked that a couple of days ago and we’ve moved on to Wales.”

The Wallabies will take on Wales at 7am.