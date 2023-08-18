Friday, August 18, 2023
Khan hopeful for a win against Labasa

Ba coach Mohammed Ashif Khan is hopeful the team will bounce back to its winning ways against arch-rivals and defending champions Labasa in their last pool match at the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament next month.

The Men-In-Black boomed out of the tournament after losing a hard-fought battle against Suva and Rewa in their Group B matches last week.

“There is a lot of work that is required to be done in the team. I have faith in the players that in one month, we’ll work on all aspects of our game and build a strong team.”

“We are out of the tournament but we have a game against Labasa which we want to play and win it at any cost.”

“Ba lost and drew against Labasa in the league and we know what to expect from them as it will be an important match for them as well.”

“Our Under 23 boys will be back and the focus will be building our combination and our set pieces which we lacked badly in the previous two matches. We will use the Labasa match as a build-up for the league and also the IDC.”

Ba and Labasa were scheduled to feature on Day 1 of the tournament however, due to a power outage, the match was postponed.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
