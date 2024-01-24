Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Koroibete shines in Japan with Wild Knights

Fiji-born Wallabies winger, Marika Koroibete remains a super star in Japan and a recent performance where he bagged a double for the Robbie Deans-coached Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights will certainly keep newly appointed coach Joe Schmidt interested.

Being used as a finisher this season, the 31-year-old entered the game against the Mie Honda Heat in the Japanese League One over the weekend on the hour mark.

He had a try within moments of taking the field and added another 10 minutes later as they stormed to a 70-12 win.

Former Melbourne Rebels second-rower Esei Ha’angana also scored twice.

The Wild Knights, who will play the Chiefs in their next outing on February 4 as part of the new Cross Border Rugby series between New Zealand and Japan, showed they will be a handful for the Super Rugby side by plundering 10 tries with Koroibete again putting on a Man of the Match show.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
