Koroilavesau’s point of order was out of order

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says he has reviewed Standing Orders 60 and the excerpts of Tuesday’s sitting and has ruled that the point of order raised by Opposition Member of Parliament, Semi Koroilavesau was out of order.

This week, the former Minister for Fisheries said that: “It has been the protocol in Parliament and has become a tradition that when a Member presents his maiden speech or makes a contribution to the Budget, normally there is no Point of Order when the Member is on the floor. This allows the fluency and for the Member to stay within the timeframe of 20 minutes. Normally if there are any questions, it is directed towards the mover of the motion who will answer all their queries and in this case, the honourable Minister for Finance. I just wanted a clarification from you, Sir, if this has moved away from the normal protocol and tradition of Parliament.”

The Speaker said that Standing Order 60 which is on “Speech must be relevant” provides guidance to Members when speaking during a debate or in cases where amendment motions are moved.

“The point of order raised by the Hon. Koroilavesau can be construed to be on the issue of interjections, heckling and banging of the table by other Members whilst a Member is on the floor delivering his or her speech as opposed to the normal protocol and tradition of Parliament, accorded when a Member is delivering his or her maiden speech.”

Ratu Naiqama said he wished to reiterate some of the accepted protocols and traditions accorded in the House – “During the Opening of Parliament, when His Excellency addresses the Parliament, Members are expected to maintain courtesy and decorum and not interrupt.”

He went on to say that during the delivery of the National Budget Address, Members are expected to maintain courtesy and decorum and not interrupt nor interject the Minister for Finance. The same is also upheld for when the Shadow Minister for Finance delivers his or her response.

He said during the delivery of Maiden Speeches, Members are expected to maintain courtesy and decorum and not interrupt or interject; and

Ratu Naiqama added that during the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill as well as all other debates, Members are not precluded from engaging in free flow of Parliamentary banter with the exception of completing drowning out the Member who is on the floor.