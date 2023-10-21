Koroisau out, Turuva battling boil

Experienced Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau will not feature for Fiji Bati in the Pacific Championship due to a calf injury.

Koroisau confirmed his unavailability to the team this week after failing to recover from the injury he sustained during the Tigers’ last NRL match of the season last month.

Meanwhile, young Penrith Panthers winger Sunia Turuva is currently battling a boil (skin disease) ahead of their Pacific Championships Test against Cook Islands Aitu tomorrow.

The NRL rookie of the year has been confined to restricted training in Port Moresby to avoid contact due to a boil on his wrist.

However, the Panthers premiership winner is expected to be a key player for the Bati in Sunday’s match, which the Cook Islands must win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the Pacific Bowl final on 5 November.

Fiji Bati opens their campaign against Cook Islands at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium in PNG tomorrow.