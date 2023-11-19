Krishna hat-trick in PGs 10-nil opener

Fijian skipper Roy Krishna scored a hat-trick in Fiji’s 10-0 thumping of the Northern Marianas in their opening Pool C match of the 17th Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last night.

Ba’s sensational Fiji Under 23 striker and debutant Nabil Begg opened the account for the Bula Boys in the first minute of play before Krishna lit up the scoreboard doubling the lead in the sixth minute.

Two minutes later, the lad from Siberia, Labasa scored the third goal for the Fijians while Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu netted the fourth goal in the 18th minute securing a commanding 4-0 lead.

Krishna completed his hat-trick in the 35th minute while Nalaubu scored his second for the night as Fiji maintained a strong 6-0 lead at the break.

Fiji continued to maintain its dominance in the second half as Ba’s Fiji Under 23 substitute debutant Etonia Dogalau scored within minutes, extending Fiji’s lead to 7-0.

Navua’s Under 23 co-captain and debutant substitute Thomas Dunn made an immediate impact, finding the back of the net as Fiji extended the lead to 9-0 after an own goal by the Northern Marianas continued to give Fiji a commanding lead.

Rewa’s Beach soccer star and debutant Gabrielle Matanisiga made his mark by sealing the win for Fiji with the 10th goal minutes before full time.