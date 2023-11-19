Sunday, November 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Krishna hat-trick in PGs 10-nil opener

Photo Courtesy: Fiji FA Media

Fijian skipper Roy Krishna scored a hat-trick in Fiji’s 10-0 thumping of the Northern Marianas  in their opening Pool C match of the 17th Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last night.

Ba’s sensational Fiji Under 23 striker and debutant Nabil Begg opened the account for the Bula Boys in the first minute of play before Krishna lit up the scoreboard doubling the lead in the sixth minute.

Two minutes later, the lad from Siberia, Labasa scored the third goal for the Fijians while Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu netted the fourth goal in the 18th minute securing a commanding 4-0 lead.

Krishna completed his hat-trick in the 35th minute while Nalaubu scored his second for the night as Fiji maintained a strong 6-0 lead at the break.

Fiji continued to maintain its dominance in the second half as Ba’s Fiji Under 23 substitute debutant Etonia Dogalau scored within minutes, extending Fiji’s lead to 7-0.

Navua’s Under 23 co-captain and debutant substitute Thomas Dunn made an immediate impact, finding the back of the net as Fiji extended the lead to 9-0 after an own goal by the Northern Marianas continued to give Fiji a commanding lead.

Rewa’s Beach soccer star and debutant Gabrielle Matanisiga made his mark by sealing the win for Fiji with the 10th goal minutes before full time.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Wainiqolo snatches late winner for ...

Injured Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo, who made his return ...
News

Crash lands three in hospital: Poli...

Another serious accident case has been registered, reinforcing the ...
Football

NZ U23 pair in All Stars Pac Cup sq...

New Zealand Under 23 stars Aaryan Raj and Luis Toomey have been inc...
Rugby

Four Fijians for ASB Rugby Awards

Four Fijian rugby players have been nominated in the 2023 ASB Rugby...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Wainiqolo snatches late winner f...

Rugby
Injured Fl...

Crash lands three in hospital: P...

News
Another se...

NZ U23 pair in All Stars Pac Cup...

Football
New Zealan...

Four Fijians for ASB Rugby Award...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Fijian academic, Professor Chand...

News
Academia a...

Let Camaraderie, sportsmanship s...

2023 Pacific Games
Prime Mini...

Popular News

External exams could shift to a ...

News
Education ...

Man dies in horrific head-on col...

News
The driver...

TC Mal weakens, moves further aw...

News
The Fiji M...

Hayne to face another legal batt...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Strong pool sharpens our focus: ...

Rugby
Being draw...

TC Mal to develop into CAT 3 ton...

News
Tropical c...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fiji Kulas training session