Monday, May 8, 2023
Krishna unhappy with performance, thankful to club

Fijian wonder boy Roy Krishna says he is not very happy with his overall performance with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League this season.

“For me personally, the season wasn’t great,” Krishna told FijiLive.

“Normally I score double figures which I didn’t so it was disappointing.”

The Bula Boys Captain said he is thankful to the team for winning the 2022-23 Bengaluru FC Players’ Player of the season award.

“Collectively as a team, we went to three finals this season which was history. I’m happy for the club but yeah I think getting an award was a surprise for me.”

“I was really shocked to receive the award. I’m really good with the young players.”

Krishna also added that he is proud of the young players in the team.

“This season we had few young boys that really stepped up and put Sunil Chhetri on the bench.”

“Young players like Shivam Pandey played a lot of games so the credit goes to him. We had another player Javi Hernández who did really well.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
