Monday, August 14, 2023
601
Kubu eyes Kenya 7s jumper

Photo Courtesy: Raymond Makhaya

Fiji-born flyer Jone Kubu is ambitious of donning the Kenya 7s jersey after creating history by featuring for the Simbas at the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers in Marseille, France in June.

The Kabras Sugar’s star was selected for the Simbas in 2021 ahead of various test matches and got his big break when he featured for Kenya at the Rugby Africa Cup.

Despite Kenya missing out on a ticket to Rugby World Cup in September after losing to Namibia, Kubu said he feels great to have featured in the qualifiers, something he never imagined.

“I’ve always loved playing sevens so if given a chance I would definitely take it,” Kubu, who first landed in Kenya in 2015 as part of the Samurai team, told Pulse Sports.

While the Shujaa 7s have been relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series, he is determined they can regain their lost glory if newly appointed coach Kevin Wambua gets the necessary support.

“We need to start from scratch then build on from there. Lots of things that we need to rectify and I am sure we will be there in no time.”

“So many coaches have their own strategies and we should trust them, trust the process and work with them.”

Kenya Sevens’ next assignment is the Africa Sevens in Zimbabwe from 16-17 September which will also act as the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers and with South Africa also in the hunt.

“Sevens these days is really developed, it is not just South Africa. We also have to look at the other teams coming up because they might surprise us. All teams are coming prepared and aiming to play in the Olympics so it will not be easy.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
