Kumar applauds unity in Suva camp

Suva Coach Ravinesh Kumar has applauded the unity within the team and the good combination the players have been showcasing in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC).

Speaking to FijiLive after their 2-1 win over Rewa last night which saw the reigning champions become the first team to book their spot in the semifinals, Kumar said the players have been working very hard and are closely bonded.

“I was hoping for a draw in the first half which happened and I felt that our players were panicking. Rewa had a good strategy in the second half and they were marking us tight in the midfield with Tevita Waranaivalu and Iosefo Verevou against Ravinesh Karan Singh and Dave Radrigai.”

“After we settled down, the boys started to keep possession and eventually we scored. The key was the combination and unity between the players. It was a tough and high-intensity match. Coping to the defence line when your team is winning by 2-1 is very difficult and I will say hats off to the players who played under pressure.”

Kumar said he was impressed with the way the home side fought back despite Rewa taking the lead.

“We feel happy to have qualified for the semifinal. This is a sweet qualification defeating Rewa.”

“Playing against Rewa with a group of experienced players they’ve got and losing 1-0 to coming back with a draw and then winning, is a sweet qualification.”

“Sometimes under pressure, the players play the ball forward without realising they are losing the possession but then our key message was to keep possession and not lose the ball otherwise Rewa will start firing back.”

Meanwhile Newline Chemicals/Chandra Investment Suva will round off group stage competition with a clash against Nadi at 5pm today.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
