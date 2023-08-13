Sunday, August 13, 2023
Kumar impressed with Blues performance

Undefeated Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar is impressed with the team’s performance after the completion of group matches at the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi on Sunday.

The Blues topped Group A after thumping Tailevu Naitasiri in their final group match.

“I’m proud of the boys’ performance in these three days of tournament,” said Kumar.

“The players had a very good discipline in their game which allowed us to win.”

“I told the boys to be calm and keep good possession of the ball.”

Kumar said patience and player rotation was the key to their win today.

“My message to the boys was to be patient with the ball when we are right infront of the goalmouth.”

“We knew the goal will come but we just had to be humble in our game and be calm while scoring the goal.”

Lautoka gathered seven points after a 1-1 against Navua, 3-1 win against Nadi and today’s handsome win over Tailevu Naitasiri.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
