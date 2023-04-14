Friday, April 14, 2023
Kurukuru seal Melanesian Cup final spot

The Solomon Islands is the first team to qualify for the final of the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup on Sunday.

The Kurukuru have earned six points after a 5-3 win over New Caledonia on Wednesday and a 5-4 victory against Vanuatu on Thursday.

Host nation Fiji is in the second spot with four points with a draw against Vanuatu on the opening day and a stunning 6-3 win against New Caledonia on Thursday.

Vanuatu has one point after a draw against Fiji while New Caledonia is yet to register a point.

Fiji needs either a win or draw against Solomon on Saturday to feature in the final on Sunday.

If Vanuatu wins against New Caledonia and Fiji loses to the Solomon Islands then the team with a better goal difference will book a spot in the final.

The Vanuatu vs New Caledonia match will kick off at 4 pm followed by Fiji vs Solomon Islands at 7 pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
