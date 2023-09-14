Labasa in a must-win situation: Khan

Defending champions Labasa is in a must-situation and will need to beat Ba in their crucial Group B match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi on match day.

The match was initially to be played on the opening day of the tournament last month but due to a power outage at Prince Charles Park, the match was postponed.

The Lions will now need to beat Ba by two clear goals to qualify for the semi final.

A narrow margin win, draw or loss will see the reigning champs bomb out of the tournament and make way for Rewa to accompany Suva for the semifinal from the Group.

Labasa football President Rayaz Khan said they opted to stay back in Viti Levu after their 1-0 win against bottom-placed Tavua in Round 17 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League over the weekend so that players remain focused on the job ahead.

He said all players are available for the decider and Fiji Beach Soccer Captain Siminone Tamanisau to lead the charge with veteran Taniela Waqa and Sitiveni Rakai, midfielder Ashnil Raju and striker Christopher Wasasala.

Meanwhile, Khan also confirmed that youngster Shivam Sahndil will miss out after copping a red card in their match against Tavua on Sunday.

The match between Labasa and Ba will kick off at 4pm followed by the dead rubber and Digicel Fiji Premier League encounter between host team Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri at 6pm.