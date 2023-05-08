Monday, May 8, 2023
Labasa receives financial boost for OCL

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Women’s Champions League, Labasa received a $10,000 financial boost from Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) and Digicel Fiji today.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf, vice President Susan Wise and executive board member Naziah Ali presented the cheque to Labasa Football Association President Rayaz Khan at the Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

Yusuf said the fund will support the team’s travel and accommodation expenses, training, and equipment needs ahead of the playoffs.

“We are delighted to support the Labasa Women’s FA team as they prepare to represent Fiji at the OFC Women’s Champions League,” Yusuf said.

“The team has shown great commitment and dedication in their training, and we are confident that they will make us proud in PNG.”

Khan added that with the support of Fiji Football, the team is now in a better position to focus on their training and preparation for the tournament.

“We are grateful for the support from Fiji Football and are determined to do our best at the OFC Women’s Champions League,” said Khan.

“Our players have been working hard and are eager to showcase their skills on the international stage.”

The OFC Women’s Champions League kicks off on June 1 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

The Digicel Labasa Women’s team is in Group A with New Caledonian’s AS Academy Feminine and Samoa’s Kiwi FC.

The team will leave the country at the end of this month.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
