Friday, July 28, 2023
Labasa vs Tailevu Naitasiri fixture rescheduled

The Round 14 Digicel Fiji Premier League match between Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri which was scheduled for tomorrow at Subrail Park will now be played tonight.

The last-minute schedule change was confirmed by the Fiji Football Association’s competitions manager, Amitesh Pal.

“Though we had a booking, we had to accommodate the sudden change requested by the Labasa Town Council.” said Pal.

The change of schedule is made to accommodate the forthcoming 2023 Deans Trophy playoffs.

The match kicks off at 7pm.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
