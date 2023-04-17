Little prep time worries Byrne

Lack of training sessions is one of the major concerns the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is currently facing ahead of their match against the Chiefs in Round 8 of the Super Rugby Pacific.

Head coach Mick Byrne said the side returned home after their 43-28 loss to the Brumbies on Friday and got into training today.

“It’s a quick turnaround. We’ll return on Wednesday but it’s a tough key flying in and out each week but the boys are handling it well.”

“The issue for us is our inability to get that third training session on those weeks having to travel earlier. It’s probably something we have to look out for and adjust ourselves moving forward.”

Fijian Drua face the Chiefs at 7.05 pm at the FMG Stadium in Waikato, New Zealand.