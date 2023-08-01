Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Lautoka to host Rewa in top of table clash

Rewa's Josaia Sela celebrate his goal against Lautoka in the final of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. Lautoka won 2-1.

Leaders Lautoka will battle against champions Rewa in the top of the table Round 15 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash on Sunday.

The match, which will be a repeat of the Fiji FACT final will be played at 3pm and is expected to produce a lot of fireworks.

With 14 rounds of competition completed, Lautoka currently leads with 30 point and is closely followed by the Delta Tigers who are on 27 points.

In the other matches this weekend, Ba will host Labasa at 3pm on Saturday at Lautoka’s Churchill Park while in the games on Sunday,  Suva will travel to Lawaq Park to face Nadroga, Nadi will host bottom placed Tavua and Tailevu Naitasiri will face Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
