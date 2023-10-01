Level up leadership with intention, Principals told

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh has urged school principals to level up their leadership with intention, connection and direction.

While officiating at the 128th Fiji Principals’ Association Conference in Nadi, Singh highlighted to participants that as principals, their focus must be on growing leadership potential across all the community, from students to teachers and to staff.

“We can do this by reflecting on how we build a sense of intention together, how we connect with each other, and how we direct those we lead with compassion and affirmation.”

Singh said the last decade saw the negative effect of dictatorial leadership at the highest level of Government which had a negative effect on the morale of school leaders as well as teachers.

“Your Coalition Government has restored true democracy including the freedom of expression and it is an inclusive Government that listens to the people and involves all stakeholders in any initiative.”

“This mindset must now be adopted by all those in leadership at any level – no more of a ‘top-down’ approach.”

“In the education sector, the teacher unions, the School Management, Associations, and the parents must all be involved in policy discussions.”

“School communities are full of people who have both the ability and desire to lead. Some lead without knowing it. Most lead without the recognition they deserve. Whether you lead in a classroom, department, building, or district, chances are you know how challenging it can be to identify and develop other strong leaders, and to grow the leadership capacity of your organisation as a whole.”

“For leaders around you to know their worth, helping them cultivate connections, and grow their confidence could help in moving forward together, helping the organisation and the people within it to thrive.”

Singh also shed light on the importance employment policy agenda that the Ministry is working towards during the last 9 months of the coming into Office of the Coalition Government on the restoration of employers and workers rights, good faith employment relations and compliance to minimum standards under the employment laws.