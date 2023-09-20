Lions set sights on IDC title

After retaining 2023 Battle of the Giants (BOG) title, Labasa is gearing up for next month’s 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC).

Veteran goalkeeper and Captain Simione Tamanisau believes the side can win the IDC if they continue their preparation through the Digicel Fiji Premier League remaining matches and daily training sessions.

Long known for their razzle-dazzle forward pack, the Babasiga Lions produced a thriller of a performance to counter a gutsy Navua at the BOG. Tamanisau said they would love to feature in the IDC final after a lapse of two years.

“If we can defend our BOG title, I’m sure we can win the IDC,” Tamanisau said.

“We would rather continue our preparation after rest and recovery so players are focused on the next task ahead. Playing three games in just a few days was tough but it also kept the players concentrated on the final which we hope to do using the remaining league games.”

“We played in the IDC the last two years but failed to make it to the final but the players are optimistic to make it this time.”

“We want to improve our league ranking and also work on areas we lacked such as speed, each player’s position and defence.”

The 40-year-old Police inspector is confident the team has the capability of creating an upset again, relishing Labasa’s incredible 2-1 win over Lautoka in the 2020 IDC final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

“The goal now is to win the IDC because we are a quality team with talented players who understand the team culture on and off the field.”

“We will refocus on IDC although our previous losses still hurt us but we want to give our best.”

“We will celebrate and when we regroup, we will change our mindset and focus on the bigger picture which is the IDC. The entire team will map out different strategies and gameplans.”

In the concluding Round of the DFPL, Labasa will take on Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 2023 IDC will be played from 10-15 October. The Fiji Football Association is yet to confirm the venue.