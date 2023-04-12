Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Lions to face Ba without key duo

Labasa will miss out on the services of its two key players in the Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 5 fixture against rivals Ba on Saturday.

Experienced midfielder Edwin Sahayam and defender Sekove Naivakananumi will not be part of the team.

Sahaym will be out on national duties with the Digicel Fiji Futsal team for the Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 which kicks off in Suva on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Naivakananumi is on a one-match suspension after he copped a direct red card in their 2-1 win against Tailevu Naitasiri two weeks ago.

The Babasiga Lions will host Ba at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
