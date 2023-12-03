Sunday, December 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

LTA Examiner charged with abuse of office

A Vehicle Examiner at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for a corruption related offence.

Nitin Chandra appeared before the Nasinu Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that on 30 September 2020, Chandra whilst being a Vehicle Examiner at the Land Transport Authority, did an arbitrary act in abuse of the authority in his office, namely passed a vehicle, without complying with the proper Land Transport Authority procedures, which was prejudicial to the rights of the Land Transport Authority.

State Counsel Arieta Vaganalau informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Vinti Prasad granted non-cash bail of $1,000 and ordered Chandra not to reoffend whilst on bail.

He was also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, not to change his residential address without first informing the Court and to surrender his travel documents to the Court.

A stop departure order has been issued against Chandra.

The matter has been adjourned to 21 December 2023.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Pacific Games

Rainibogi named Best Male Athlete o...

Weightlifter and Team Fiji’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, T...
News

G77, China key players in Global St...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka delivered a powerful statement at th...
Rugby

Fijiana draw France in Dubai 7s qua...

The Fijiana 7s team will face France in the quarterfinal stage of t...
Rugby

Cokanasiga helps Bath climb to seco...

Giant Fijian winger Joe Cokanasiga scored a try in Bath's 41-24 win...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rainibogi named Best Male Athlet...

2023 Pacific Games
Weightlift...

G77, China key players in Global...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana draw France in Dubai 7s ...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Cokanasiga helps Bath climb to s...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Fiji finishes sixth in Pacific G...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Fiji beaten by Great Britain in ...

Dubai 7s
The Fiji 7...

Popular News

Mocenacagi to lead the charge in...

Dubai 7s
Sevuloni M...

Skipper Talacolo saves Fiji in D...

Dubai 7s
A late try...

Court awaits psychiatric report ...

News
The High C...

Consistent messaging is required...

News
Leader of ...

Fijian Drua embarks on community...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Strike now eminent for USP staff...

News
The USP St...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Pacific Games

Rainibogi named Best Male Athlete of Pacific Games