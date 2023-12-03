LTA Examiner charged with abuse of office

A Vehicle Examiner at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for a corruption related offence.

Nitin Chandra appeared before the Nasinu Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that on 30 September 2020, Chandra whilst being a Vehicle Examiner at the Land Transport Authority, did an arbitrary act in abuse of the authority in his office, namely passed a vehicle, without complying with the proper Land Transport Authority procedures, which was prejudicial to the rights of the Land Transport Authority.

State Counsel Arieta Vaganalau informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Vinti Prasad granted non-cash bail of $1,000 and ordered Chandra not to reoffend whilst on bail.

He was also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, not to change his residential address without first informing the Court and to surrender his travel documents to the Court.

A stop departure order has been issued against Chandra.

The matter has been adjourned to 21 December 2023.