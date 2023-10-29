LTA warns on use of illegal taxi meter apps

The Land Transport Authority is advising all taxi permit holders and drivers to activate their taxi meters when providing services to the public.

This is after concerns were raised by members of the public that some operators were not activating taxi meters when providing services, but using devices to determine the fees per distance.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimiaia Rokosawa said all taxis were fitted with taxi meters that were calibrated and tested as and when the vehicle would come in for renewal of registration.

Rokosawa said these are the only devices sanctioned by the Land Transport Authority to determine the fees per distance.

“Any other devices used by taxi operators are illegal, and the Authority will investigate and take appropriate actions once complaints are received or the information comes to our attention.”

“Anyone using such an app will face the full brunt of the law. We encourage the public to report such illegal acts by taxi operators.”

“Taxi operators must charge the fare set by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, which has been calibrated in the taxi meters. This is in accordance with Section 66(c) of the Land Transport Act – they must use the taxi meter for the journey at all times.”

Rokosawa added that the law is very clear on the use of taxi meters and all operators must comply – Using any other device is illegal under the regulation.

Under Land Transport (Public Service Vehicles) Regulations 2000 (Regulation 37(1)), the holder of a taxi permit must keep the taxi meter and any connection affixed to it in good working condition and in the position in the taxi approved by the certifying officer.

Regulation 37(3) states a person who interferes with the taximeter affixed to a taxi or any part of the mechanism controlling the taximeter to prevent its proper working or damage its seal commits an offence.