Lutu signs long term deal with Wests Tigers

Young Fijian speedster Losana Lutu has extended her contract with the Wests Tigers and will feature in the NRLW till 2026.

Lutu, a Campbelltown junior, played a starring role in Wests Tigers first two victories in 2023 before injury brought a premature end to her season.

The 19-year-old who is one of the club’s development success stories, has signed a long-term deal.

Rikeya Horne and Salma Nour have also signed new deals which will keep them at the club for at least another two seasons, while Eliza Siilata, Jessica Kennedy and Imogen Gobran have all penned 12-month extensions.

Most of the club’s inaugural squad is retained for next season including Co-captains Kezie Apps and Botille Vette-Welsh, and 2023 Player of the Year Sarah Togatuki.

Also on board again in 2024 are New Zealand internationals Leianne Tufuga and Najvada George, Samoa internationals Christian Pio and Pauline Piliae-Rasabale, and Campbelltown twins Emily and Sophie Curtain.

Another four players who will be joining the squad for the 2024 season will be announced in the coming days.

Wests Tigers Head of Football, Matthew Betsey, says the squad for next season will again have a strong local flavour.

“Entering a team in the NRLW for the first time was a huge milestone for this club and a steep learning curve,” Betsy told the club website.

“We had 14 players who made their NRLW debut and 26 players representing our club in our inaugural season.

“Of the 14 who played NRLW for the first time, 12 were local juniors or Wests Tigers pathways players.”

“Year on year our aim is to bring young talent through our female pathways, and that will again be the case in 2024.”