Major development planned for Vanua Levu

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that a major infrastructure development project is being planned for Vanua Levu.

He made this announcement while speaking to the people of Tikina Saqani after commissioning the new dining hall at Saqani High School.

During his tour of the region, Rabuka held ‘Talanoa Sessions’ with the people and listened to their concerns about the lack of infrastructure development in the Northern Division.

He acknowledged that the people of Vanua Levu have been calling for new developments, especially in infrastructure, for a long time.

Rabuka also urged the villages in the North to consider venturing into tourism as there will be a major development in the tourism sector and urged that digital detox tourism be explored as a way to attract tourists who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

He assured the people that their issues would be addressed soon, and they deserve better as they also contribute to the economy of the nation.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
