Monday, May 8, 2023
Male eyes overseas based players

Photo courtesy: Central Western Daily

A number of overseas based players are on the radar of the Fijiana XVs ahead of the 2023 Women’s Internationals and Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship that begins later this month.

Head Coach Inoke Male is believed to be in talks with a number of overseas players including Western Force centre Raijieli Laqeretabua and Brumbies duo Isis Verebalavu and Tabua Tuinakauvadra.

The majority of the squad will be pulled from the Super W champion Fijiana Drua.

The Fijiana XV will face the Wallaroos in a one-off test next week at the on Saturday May 20 at the Allianz Stadium at 7pm.

They take on Papua New Guinea in their first match of the Oceania Rugby Championship the following week on Friday May 26 at the Bond University before playing Tonga on May 30 at 9.30pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
