Male names strong squad for Japan tests

Vodafone Fijiana 15s head coach Inoke Male has named a strong 28-player squad for their upcoming test matches against Japan.

Male said he was impressed with the calibre of players that had put their hands up to represent the Fijiana and he has picked a mix of young and experienced players.

“We are happy to have a few girls who are on the national team for the first time, they have proven themselves and deserve to wear the white colours,” said Male.

Five players in Salanieta Nabuli, Tiana Robanakadavu, Kiniti Sala, Merewarita Naivosa and Atelaite Buna will make their debut for the national team after being drafted from the ANZ Marama Championship.

Renowned Olympic Games bronze medalist Rusila Nagasau and Ema Adivitaloga also make the final call-up.

Fresh Fiji Navy recruits Karalaini Naisewa, Nunia Uluikadavu, Keleni Marawa, and Luisa Tisolo, also add key experience to the side.

“It is a different squad with different combinations expected so the Japan test is good for the girls to get some game time in before we play in the WXV3 later next month.”

The Vodafone Fijiana 15’s team face Japan in their first test on September 10.

Fijiana XV’s squad: Karalaini Nasewa, Salanieta Nabuli, Tiana Robanakadavu, Siteri Rasolea, Litia Marama, Keleni Marama, Ana Korovata, Doreen Narokete, Asinate Serevi, Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega, Adi Fulori Nabura, Sereima Leweniqila, Mereoni Nakesa, Teresia Tinanivalu, Evivi Senikarivi, Ema Adivitaloga, Sala Kinita, Jennifer Ravutia, Merewairita Neivosa, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Rusila Nagasau, Setaita Railumu, Laisani Moceisawana, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Luisa Tisolo, Atelaite Buna.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
