Man dies in Savusavu accident

A 53-year-old man lost his life in a road accident in Savusavu early this morning.

Director of Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana said the accident occurred at Savarekareka, along the Transinsular road.

The deceased was a passenger in vehicle driven by a 56-year-old.

He along with five others were travelling towards Nabalebale Village from Savusavu Town when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend and veered off the road.

It is alleged the driver was under the influence of liquor.

SSP Divuana said the other occupants of the vehicle were taken to Savusavu Hospital, treated, and sent home with minor injuries.

The driver is custody as investigations continue.