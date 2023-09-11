Man dies, three in hospital after freak accident

A man has died while three others are admitted at the Ba Aspen Hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Tavua earlier yesterday.

In a statement released by Police, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man, when it is alleged that a cane truck driven by a 63-year-old man crashed into their vehicle at the Vatia Road junction in Tavua.

Due to the impact of the accident, National Fire Authority officers were called in to assist in retrieving the victims from the wreckage.

Occupants of both vehicles were rushed to the hospital, where the victim was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations continue.