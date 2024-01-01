Man in custody for assaulting Police officers

A man is in custody for assaulting Police officers who were on patrol along Qauia, Lami this morning.

The incident occurred at around 04.00am where three female officers were approached by the suspect and he ended up assaulting one of them.

One of the female officer went to get assistance and three male officers came to confront the suspect.

The suspect’s brother confronted the three officers with a cane knife and struck one of them causing injuries to one of the officer’s head and arm.

The suspect who assaulted one of the female Police officer is now in custody while search is underway for his brother.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said the incident won’t discourage Police in carrying out their duties.

“This is a sad reality nature of our work and despite trying to promote peace, we are being attacked for carrying out our duties,” said ACP Driu.

He said a team has been formed to track down the suspect and said that Police won’t rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice.

“We are out there maintaining law and order for everyone. Assault on our officers won’t be taken lightly and we will come down hard on the people responsible.”

Both injured officers have been taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment.