Monday, July 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Man killed in drink and drive accident

A man lost his life in a fatal accident along Princess Road last night after the vehicle he was traveling in veered off the road and bumped into a post near the Waila Treatment Plant.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man who is alleged to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Police, the accident occurred after 9pm and the victim was rushed to the Nausori Hospital by a passing vehicle where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two more passengers sustained injuries and are now admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene after the accident but was arrested shortly after at Navitoko Settlement.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Bua man succumbs to accident injuri...

A 56-year-old man of Bua succumbed to injuries sustained in a road ...
Rugby

Skipper Cup takes a week’s br...

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that the Skipper Cup Competition...
Entertainment

Lovato to release ‘Revamped’ rock v...

American singer Demi Lovato is excited to drop re-recorded rock ver...
Rugby

Nawaqanitawase in team of the week

NSW Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, who shares links to Fiji h...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bua man succumbs to accident inj...

News
A 56-year-...

Skipper Cup takes a week’s...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Lovato to release ‘Revamped’ roc...

Entertainment
American s...

Nawaqanitawase in team of the we...

Rugby
NSW Warata...

Masirewa scores double in Japan’...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Campbell-Gillard scores, Sivo bi...

NRL
Former Fij...

Popular News

Fijiana 7s stars lead scorers...

Rugby
Rhinos Log...

T/Naitasiri trio on one match su...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Regional competition begins in L...

Sports
Over 80 at...

Prasad is Vodafone’s Regio...

Business
Rajnesh Pr...

Radrodro wanted Nayacalevu as PS...

News
The Minist...

Poor tax policies resulted in $7...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Bua man succumbs to accident injuries