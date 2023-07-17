Man killed in drink and drive accident

A man lost his life in a fatal accident along Princess Road last night after the vehicle he was traveling in veered off the road and bumped into a post near the Waila Treatment Plant.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man who is alleged to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Police, the accident occurred after 9pm and the victim was rushed to the Nausori Hospital by a passing vehicle where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two more passengers sustained injuries and are now admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene after the accident but was arrested shortly after at Navitoko Settlement.