Marksman Sahayam banks on fan support

Labasa marksman Edwin Sahayam said they will be banking on the support from fans in the encounter against Lautoka in the first semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT on Saturday.

Sahayam said the Babasiga Lions are eager to win the tournament and dedicate it to their spirited fans for their endless support.

“We want to thank our fans because they play an important role towards our success. We lost our first game yet they kept the faith in us and in return we want to put a smile back on their face.”

“Whenever we take the field, they get behind us and play the role of the 12th man on the field. They lift our spirits till the dying moments of the match.”

“It’s been some time that we have won Fiji FACT and our aim is to win the tournament although we know Lautoka is going to be a tough team but with the belief in God and support from our fans, we can return home with the title.”

Sahayam added the team will reflect on their group stage performances and work on their composure.

“The boys will recover and review the game we played to see the mistakes we made and work on them because we can’t carry our past errors into the semifinal this week.”

“It’s a big game and we want the players to stay focused in the match. We know Lautoka will apply a lot of pressure but the onus is on us as to how we approach the game.”

The Extra Supermarket sponsored Labasa will face Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka at 2 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.