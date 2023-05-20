Saturday, May 20, 2023
Mataele cleared to face the Brumbies

Photo courtesy: The West Australian

Flying Fijians winger Manasa Mataele’s eye injury has been cleared of serious damage and he will run out on the wing against the Brumbies.

Mataele has scored four tries against the Brumbies, including two in his most recent game against the ACT side in Round 6, 2022.

After a standout match last week against the Fijian Drua, dominating in the set-piece and driving strong carries across the pitch, Folau Fainga’a will be looking to continue this form going into his first match against his former side.

Signing on for an additional two years, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa is named as scrum-half, tested to control the pace of the game against an experienced Brumbies pack.

In the only change this week, experienced winger Toni Pulu has been called into the finishers, rested after receiving a head knock in the win against the Highlanders at home in Round 9.

The match kicks off at 12am tomorrow (Fiji Time).

Force lineup: Angus Wagner, Folau Fainga’a, Tom Robertson, Felix Kalapu Jr, Jeremy Williams, Michael Wells (C), Carlo Tizzano, Rahboni Vosayaco,  Issak Fines, Max Burey, Manasa Mataele, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Zach Kibirige, Chase Tiatia.

Reserves– Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Siosifa Amone, Tim Anstee, Isireli Naisarani, Ian Prior, George Poolman, Toni Pulu.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
